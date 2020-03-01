Dragon Ball Z Spanish Dub Voice Actor Luis Alfonso Mendoza Killed

Cartoon news site Cartoon Brew reported on Sunday that voice actor Luis Alfonso Mendoza was killed in the neighborhood of Portales Norte in Mexico City on Saturday afternoon. He was 55.

According to Spanish media reports, a tenant killed Mendoza, as well as his wife and brother-in-law, during a housing dispute related to a studio space he was renting from Mendoza. The assailant then reportedly shot himself in the head in a suicide attempt, but he remains alive in "serious condition."

Mendoza is known for voicing Gohan in the Latin American Spanish dub of Dragon Ball Z , as well as for playing Looney Tunes character Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. Mendoza's other roles in Spanish-dubbed anime include Dr. Kohsaku Tokita in Paprika , Albert Heinrich in Cyborg 009 The Cyborg Soldier , Dr. Dee in Mary and The Witch's Flower , and Kon in Bleach . He also voiced the title character in Count Duckula , Leonardo on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles , and Edward Platypus in Camp Lazlo .

Mendoza's roles in Spanish dubs of live-action works included Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid films, Carlton Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air , Joey Tribbiani in Friends , and Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory .

Source: Cartoon Brew (Amid Amidi)

Gohan image via Fandom