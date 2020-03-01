News
Listeners Anime's Video Previews JIN-Written Opening Song
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The official website for the Listeners original anime project revealed a promotional video and key visual on Sunday. The video previews the opening theme song "Into the blue's," performed by ACCAMER and written by JIN.
The anime will premiere on the Animeism programming block on MBS and TBS on April 3 at 25:55 (effectively April 4 at 1:55 a.m.), before debuting later that night on BS-TBS. The series will premiere on AT-X on April 7, and it will stream in Japan exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Funimaiton will stream the series with English subtitles and an English dub.
The anime stars:
Rie Takahashi as Myū, a mysterious girl with no memories
Rie Kugimiya as Niru, a student of the Freak Scene Academy for training Prayers
Kana Hanzawa as Rozu, the last survivor of the Nōmu people who were all but wiped out by the "Fes" battle a decade ago
Junichi Suwabe as Denka (Your Highness), the Prayer who is the ruler of the purple kingdom Paisley Park with the nickname "Prince of Horror"
Yūto Uemura as Richie, a young man who was a war orphan raised in the same children's home as Ride in Londinium
Taku Yashiro as Ride, a young man who was a war orphan living in Londinium
Reina Ueda as Janice, a naive girl living in the ancient town of Clarksdale, deep among fields stretching to the horizon
Banjou Ginga as Robert, an old man living with Janice in Clarksdale
Hiro Shimono as Hall, the stunningly good-looking, popular student body president of Freak Scene Academy
Atsuko Tanaka as Kim, the female principal of Freak Scene Academy
Youko Honna as Wendy, a Prayer from the purple kingdom
Yukana as Lisa, a Prayer from the purple kingdom
Shigeru Chiba as Leo Marshall, a supervisor of part-time workers who travels from country to country
Sayaka Ohara as Ein Neubauten (center), the cool-headed leader of the mysterious Noise Sisters
Yōko Hikasa as Stür Neubauten (right), the brainy second-oldest sister of the Noise Sisters
Tomoyo Kurosawa as Zende Neubauten (left), the impulsive youngest sister of the Noise Sisters
Rina Satou as Sueru Rekku, Ekowo's big sister
Chō as McGee, the mayor of Liverchester, which was transformed into a scrapheap by the "Fes" battle a decade ago
Miyuri Shimabukuro as Sally Simpson, the subcommander of the Council Unit engaging in secret operations in the city of Londinium
Yūichi Nakamura as Tommy Walker, the young staff officer in whom Field Marshal Ace has deep trust, and the commander of the Council Unit
Houchu Ohtsuka as Field Marshal Ace of the Londinium Forces
Nana Mizuki as Birin Valentine, a member of the royal Valentine family and the female leader of the knights under King Kevin
Kouichi Yamadera as Kevin Valentine, a king who took part in "Project Freedom Festival" a decade ago but lost his kingdom as a result. Now, he is a shut-in in his room aboard an airship, passing time as an AMP builder
Jun Fukuyama as Jimi Stonefree, a legendary Prayer whose objective, origin, and other aspects are enshrouded by mysteries
The "great adolescent symphony" is set in a world where nothing called "music" exists. Humans are scared of mysterious lifeforms known as Miminashi (literally, no ears), and the only people who can stand up to the Miminashi are "Prayers" (literally, those who pray in offering) who can Plug In and pilot "Equipment" combat mecha.
Ekowo, a boy living in a scrapheap town of Liverchester, witnessed the legendary Prayer Jimi in the great battle of Fes against the Miminashi a decade ago. Ever since then, he has held Prayers in great esteem. One day, Ekowo is excavating in a scrapheap as usual when he comes across Myū, a girl with no memories and an empty audio input jack on her waist. She is also a Prayer. Before long, the two embark on a journey to uncover her origins and Jimi, the enigmatic pivotal figure of Fes. When Myū is plugged into an amp, something that will change the world is set in motion …. "Thus begins a journey of sound that will never be forgotten."
Listeners combines rock music and anime. Musician and Kagerou Project creator JIN (Kagerou Daze, Mekaku City Actors), anime writer Dai Sato (Eureka Seven, Wolf's Rain, Samurai Champloo, Cowboy Bebop), and Taichi Hashimoto (revisions) are credited with the original story concepts. JIN's 1st Place (Mekaku City Actors), Hashimoto's Slow Curve (revisions, Human Lost), and Sato's Story Riders are credited with the project's original story, and the project's original character designer pomodorosa drew the teaser visual above. Slow Curve is planning, producing, and promoting the project.
Hiroaki Ando (Ajin franchise, Gambo, Tweeny Witches) is directing the anime at studio MAPPA. Dai Sato is overseeing the series scripts. Shinpei Kamada is adapting pomodorosa's original character designs for animation. Hatsue Koizumi and Shuuji Takahara are both sub-character designers and chief animation directors. JIN is producing the songs, and L!th!um is composing the music. JIN is writing, composing, and producing all 12 ending theme songs, and Myū (as voiced by Rie Takahashi) is singing all 12 songs.
Sources: Listeners anime's website, Comic Natalie