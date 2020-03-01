Marvel, Tsuburaya Productions Reveal Details About Ultraman Comics

Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom, Francesco Manna work on The Rise of Ultraman comic

Marvel Comics and Tsuburaya Productions revealed at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) event on Saturday more details about the planned collaboration on Ultraman comics and graphic novels that the companies originally announced last year.

The first comic in the collaboration is The Rise of Ultraman , launching later this year. Kyle Higgins ( Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Winter Soldier ) and Mat Groom ( Self/Made ) are writing the comic, with art by Francesco Manna (Jason Aaron's Avengers , Dan Slott's Fantastic Four ).

The story of the comic will "revisit the classic first generation of the worldwide phenomenon." Marvel stated the authors will "introduce Ultraman to new fans young and old and revisit the iconic era – and spirit – of the Ultras longtime enthusiasts know and love."

Tsuburaya Productions ' Ultraman franchise launched in 1966, and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2016. The latest series in the franchise is Ultraman Taiga , which premiered on July 6 and ended in December. The show will get a worldwide release this year.

The first anime season for the 3D CG anime of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi 's Ultraman manga premiered globally on Netflix in April 2019. The series will get a second season.

Studio Khara is producing a Shin Ultraman film that will debut in 2021. Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi and his Higuchi-Gumi team are helming the project, and Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno is in charge of planning and scripts.



Source: Press release