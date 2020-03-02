Death Stranding Game Launches for PC on June 2

Trailer previews PC version's Half-Life content

Publisher 505 Games and developer Kojima Productions announced on Monday that the Death Stranding game will launch on PC physically and digitally via Steam and the Epic Games Store on June 2. The PC version will feature a Photo Mode, ultra-wide monitor support, high frame rate, and content from Valve's Half-Life game series. 505 Games began streaming a release date trailer that previews the new features:

The PC version will also include selections from Titan Books ' The Art of Death Stranding digital art book, an expanded soundtrack, chiral gold and omnireflector Ludens Mask sunglasses, and in-game items including a gold and silver power skeleton, all-terrain skeleton, and armour plate (LV2).

The game shipped for the PlayStation 4 on November 8.

Kojima Productions describes the game:

Besieged by death's tide at every turn, Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more.

Kojima Productions developed the game using Guerilla Games' Decima Engine. The game is an action game and has open-world elements with "some degree of freedom." Kojima stated the game's name originates from the phenomenon of cetacean stranding, where dolphins and whales wash up on land and die. While other games offer elements analogous to "sticks" for gameplay, Death Stranding also offers "ropes" to tie and link players together.

The game won the Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design and Outstanding Technical Achievement awards at the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards on February 13.

Source: Death Stranding PC game's website via Gematsu