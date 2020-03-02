Hypnosis Mic 2nd Stage Play Unveils Visuals

2nd stage play runs from May 15-31

The official website for the stage play adaptations of the Hypnosis Mic franchise revealed two new visuals on Saturday for Hypnosis Mic Division Rap Battle: Rule the Stage -track.2- , the second stage play in the franchise . The first visual shows the Shibuya Division Fling Posse group, while the second visual shows the Shinjuku Division Matenrō group.







The play will run at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel's Stellar Ball in Tokyo from May 15 to 31.

Hypnosis Mic Division Rap Battle: Rule the Stage -track.1- , the first stage play, ran at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel in Tokyo from November 15 through December 1.

The Hypnosis Mic franchise 's first full album Enter the Hypnosis Microphone launched last April. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a planned mobile game, and live events. The franchise is also inspiring an upcoming television anime titled Hypnonsis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima this year.

Sources: Hypnosis Mic stage plays' official website, Stage Natalie