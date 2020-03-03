Anime Frontier to Host Singer, Voice Actress Ayaka Ohashi

Ohashi makes U.S. debut at Texas performance on May 8

Anime Frontier Powered By Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will host singer and voice actress Ayaka Ohashi for her United States debut at this year's inaugural event. Ohashi will perform at the “Anime Diva Night” concert on the convention's first night.

Ohashi's anime roles include BanG Dream! 's Saaya Yamabuki, The [email protected] Cinderella Girls ' Uzuki Shimamura, Aikatsu! 's Ran Shibuki, Magical Girl Ore 's Saki Uno, Uma Musume Pretty Derby 's Vodka, and Re:CREATORS 's Setsuna Shimazaki. She has performed theme songs for anime such as Masamune-kun's Revenge , Million Arthur , BanG Dream! , Aikatsu Friends! , The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , and Hensuki . Ohashi has released nine singles and two albums through Lantis as a solo performer.

Anime Frontier Powered By Crunchyroll will take place on May 8-10 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texes. Event company LeftField Media — which hosts the Anime NYC, Awesome Con, Rose City Comic Con, and Big Easy Con events in the United States — is hosting the convention, and Crunchyroll is the title sponsor. This year's event will also host singer ZAQ , who will also perform at “Anime Diva Night.”

Source: Press release