Kaguya-sama: Love is War Anime Season 2's Image Promo Unveils April 11 Premiere

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War ( Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen ) manga began streaming an image promotional video for Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai? Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen , the anime's second season on Tuesday. The video announces the season's April 11 premiere. It also features Kaguya's character song "Kotae Awase" and a key visual with the new characters Miko and Osaragi joining the returning main characters:

The new season will premiere on April 11 at 11:30 p.m. on the Tokyo MX , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and BS11 channels, as well as on the Abema TV service. It will also debut later that evening on MBS and TV Niigata . Kaguya's character song will go on sale on March 25.

Two more cast members will appear in the new season:

Miyu Tomita as Miko Iino



Rina Hidaka as Kobachi Osaragi



The new season will include returning staff members, such as director Mamoru Hatakeyama , script supervisor Yasuhiro Nakanishi , character designer Yūko Yahiro , composer Kei Haneoka , and studio A-1 Pictures . Returning cast includes Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya, Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane, Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara , and Ryōta Suzuki as Yū Ishigami.

The first television anime premiered on January 12 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc on February 18.

The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan on September 6. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend.

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane are two geniuses who stand atop their prestigious academy's student council, making them the elite among elite. But it's lonely at the top and each has fallen for the other. There's just one huge problem standing in the way of lovey-dovey bliss—they're both too prideful to be the first to confess their romantic feelings and thus become the “loser” in the competition of love! And so begins their daily schemes to force the other to confess first!

Akasaka began the series in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but moved it to Young Jump in March 2016. The manga has also inspired two spinoff manga series.