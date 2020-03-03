Silver Nina's Itokatsu Launches New Manga

Manga about 9-year-old brother-in-law, 21-year-old sister-in-law debuts on April 7

This year's sixth issue of Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine revealed on Tuesday that Itokatsu ( Silver Nina ) will launch a new manga titled Mitsuba-kun wa Aniyome-san to. in the magazine on April 7. The manga follows the carefree life and delicate relationship between a nine-year-old brother-in-law and his older brother's 21-year-old wife.

Itokasu launched the Silver Nina manga in Manga Action in 2012 and ended it last August. The manga had an "epilogue story" that debuted in the magazine on September 3. Futabasha published the 15th compiled book volume on November 29. Crunchyroll released the manga digitally as it serialized in Japan.