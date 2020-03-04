BanG Dream!'s Argonavis Band Performs Cardfight!! Vanguard Gaiden if Anime's Opening Song

The official website for the BanG Dream! franchise 's all-male band Argonavis announced on Wednesday that the group will perform the opening theme song "What-if Wonderland!!" for Cardfight!! Vanguard Gaiden if , the newest anime series in Bushiroad 's Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise . The band's third single "Hoshi ga Hajimaru" will include the song as a coupling track and ship on April 29.

Bushiroad announced the series on January 22. The anime will explore an alternate universe to the main series. The story will focus on Kōji Ibuki (an antagonist in the Gekijōban Cardfight!! Vanguard series) and Suiko Tatsunagi. Aichi's sister Emi Sendō will also appear in the story, as will the new character Shuka.

The series will premiere this April. Peaky P-key, one of the D4DJ franchise 's in-story groups, will perform the ending theme song "Gonna be right."

The ongoing Cardfight!! Vanguard: Shinemon Arc ( Cardfight!! Vanguard: Shinemon-hen ) anime premiered on YouTube and Crunchyroll last August with English subtitles. An English-dubbed version also debuted on YouTube in August.

The previous anime in the franchise , Cardfight!! Vanguard: High School Arc Cont. , premiered last May. The anime's official YouTube channel streams the series with English subtitles and an English dub . Crunchyroll is also streaming the series with subtitles.

Sources: Argonavis' website, MoCa News