News
Circlet Princess Game Ends Service on March 31

posted on by Alex Mateo
Web browser, smartphone RPG launched in 2018

DMM Games announced on Friday that its Circlet Princess web role-playing game will end service on March 31 at 1:00 p.m. JST. Details of the shutdown are available in the app.

DMM Games' "tenacity in sports beautiful girl battle RPG" launched as a web browser in 2018, followed by a new browser and smartphone version in April 2019. The game follows a fictional near-future e-sport that utilizes a "mixed reality system" developed from augmented reality technology. The story centers on a fledgling team of high school girls from Saint Union Academy who pursue the sport of Circlet Bout.

The game inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in January 2019. The franchise also includes manga and novel adaptations.

Thanks to Fredrik Ezekiel de Jesus for the news tip.

Sources: Circlet Princess game's Twitter account, Social Game Info

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives