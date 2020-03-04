Circlet Princess Game Ends Service on March 31

Web browser, smartphone RPG launched in 2018

DMM Games announced on Friday that its Circlet Princess web role-playing game will end service on March 31 at 1:00 p.m. JST. Details of the shutdown are available in the app.

DMM Games' "tenacity in sports beautiful girl battle RPG" launched as a web browser in 2018, followed by a new browser and smartphone version in April 2019. The game follows a fictional near-future e-sport that utilizes a "mixed reality system" developed from augmented reality technology. The story centers on a fledgling team of high school girls from Saint Union Academy who pursue the sport of Circlet Bout.

The game inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in January 2019. The franchise also includes manga and novel adaptations.

Thanks to Fredrik Ezekiel de Jesus for the news tip.