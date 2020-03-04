Gal to Kyōryū Anime's Video Previews Opening Song

TV anime premieres on April 4

The official website for the television anime and live-action series adaptations of Moriko Mori and Cota Tomimura 's Gal to Kyōryū (The Gal and the Dinosaur) manga began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Wednesday. The video previews the opening theme song "Kyōryū Agemizawa☆," performed by the anime's four-member main cast unit "Kyoryū Friends."

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11 on April 4 at 25:00 (effectively April 5 at 1:00 a.m.). The series will then premiere on Animax on April 5, Tochigi TV on April 8, and The Sapporo Television Broadcasting Co., Ltd. on April 9. Additionally, the anime will stream on various services in Japan.

The anime's cast includes Miyuri Shimabukuro as Kaede, Yuko Natsuyoshi as Kaede's friend Yamada, Youki Kudou as Kaede's senior colleague at her part-time job, and Seiichirō Yamashita as Kaede's boyfriend Shōta.

Jun Aoki ( Pop Team Epic ) is serving as series script supervisor and series director. Tōru Kanegae is the sound director, Yasumasa Koyama is credited for sound effects, Glovision is the sound producer, and Gin (Busted Rose) is composing the music. King Records is the music producer. Kotaro Sudo and Shin Furukawa are the chief producers, and Riko Koarai and Akira Yonezawa are producers. Space Neko Company and Kamikaze Douga are credited for animation production on the anime.

The manga's parallel live-action adaptation has Kotaro Sudo in charge of series scripts, and HALO in charge of production. Entertainer 8467 (Nana Yashiro) is playing Kaede in the live-action series. The live-action version's opening song is the same as the anime.

The manga's story begins when a gyaru named Kaede picks up a dinosaur and begins living with it in her room. The dinosaur eats human food, watches TV, and even enjoys being fashionable.

Mori and Tomimura, a married couple, launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in October 2018. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on February 6.

Tomimura is the creator of several manga series including the four-panel essay manga Bokutachi LGBT (We are LGBT) and Jitsuroku! Tō-san Densetsu (Reality! Dad's Legend). Mori's Sayonara, High School (Good—by, High School) manga runs on Akita Publishing 's Manga Cross website.