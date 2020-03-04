Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- side F.P. & M Manga Gets 2nd Part

This year's April issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine revealed last Friday that Kiiko Jyо̄ and Yūichirō Momose 's Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- side F.P. & M manga will get a second part around this fall. The manga's first part ended last Friday.

Jyо̄ and Momose launched the manga in December 2018. The series follows the Hypnosis Mic franchise 's rap groups Fling Posse and Matenrō. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped on December 12, and the third will ship on April 25.

Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- side F.P. & M is one of three manga based on King Records ' Hypnosis Mic franchise . The rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. The Hypnosis Mic performers are the Ikebukuro Division Busters Bros ( Subaru Kimura , Haruki Ishiya , Kōhei Amasaki ), Yokohama Division Mad Trigger Crew ( Shintarō Asanuma , Shin'ichirō Kamio , Wataru Komada ), Shinjuku Division Matenrō ( Sho Hayami , Ryūichi Kijima , Kent Itō ), Shibuya Division Fling Posse ( Yusuke Shirai , Sōma Saitō , Yukihiro Nozuyama ), Osaka Division Dotsuitare Hompo ( Kengo Kawanishi , Ryōta Iwasaki , Takaya Kuroda ), and Nagoya Division Bad Ass Temple (Yūki Sakakihara, Shouta Hayama , Eiji Takeuchi ).

Tetsuji Kanie's Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- side B.B. & M.T.C manga will end in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine this month. Kanie launched the manga in December 2018. The manga follows the franchise 's groups Buster Bros. and Mad Trigger Crew. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on December 12.

Momose and Rui Karasuzuki's Hypnosis Mic -Before the Battle- The Dirty Dawg manga debuted in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge on December 2018. The Dirty Dawg manga focuses on the Matenrō member Jakurai Jinguji/ill-DOC (singer: Sho Hayami ), Fling Posse member Ramunda Amemura/easy R (singer: Yusuke Shirai ), Mad Trigger Crew member Samatoki Aohitsugi/Mr. HC (singer: Shintarō Asanuma ), and Buster Bros. member Ichiro Yamada /MC B.B. (singer: ( Subaru Kimura ). The manga's second compiled book volume shipped on October 17. Both The Dirty Dawg and side F.P. & M are also be available on the manga app Palcy .

Hypnosis Mic's first full album Enter the Hypnosis Microphone launched last April. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a planned mobile game, stage plays, and live events. The franchise is also inspiring the television anime Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima this year.