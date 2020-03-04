Live-Action Boys-Love Film The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window Unveils More Cast, October 30 Debut

Yurina Hirate plays high school girl who can cast curses

The official website for the live-action film of Tomoko Yamashita 's The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window ( Sankaku Mado no Sotogawa wa Yoru ) boys-love manga revealed on Wednesday that Yurina Hirate (live-action Hibiki: Shōsetsuka ni Naru Hōhō film's Hibiki Akui) will play the character Erika Hiura in the film. A key character to the story, Hiura looks like a normal high school girl, but can actually inflict powerful curses on people.

The site also revealed the film's October 30 opening date.

The film will star Masaki Okada (live-action Gintama , Space Brothers , Future Diary , left in picture below) as Rihito Hiyakawa, and Jun Shison (live-action anohana , Ressha Sentai Tokkyūger, right) as Kosuke Mikado.

Yukihiro Morigaki is directing the film, and Tomoko Aizawa is penning the script.

SuBLime is releasing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

Shy bookstore clerk Kosuke Mikado has the ability to see ghosts and spirits, an ability he wishes he didn't have, since what he sees usually terrifies him. Rihito Hiyakawa, an exorcist whose supernatural powers are as strong as his social graces are weak, doesn't seem to fear anything, mortal or otherwise. When this odd couple gets together to solve the bizarre cases that come their way, their work methods may not be entirely safe for work!

Yamashita launched the manga in Libre Publishing 's Magazine BExBOY in March 2013, and Libre Publishing released the manga's seventh volume in April 2019. The seven volumes have over one million copies in circulation. SuBLime released the fourth volume digitally in 2017.

