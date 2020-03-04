Major 2nd Anime's Promo Video Highlights New Pitcher, Leadoff Hitter

The official website for the second anime series of Takuya Mitsuda 's Major 2nd baseball manga began streaming the third promotional video for the anime on Wednesday. The video previews the characters Anita Kabashima and Chisato Fujii, voiced by Rie Murakawa and Sumire Uesaka , respectively.

Rie Murakawa as Anita Kabashima, the team's headstrong pitcher who speaks in Kansai dialect



Sumire Uesaka as Chisato Fujii, the team's leadoff hitter





Previously announced cast members include:

Ayane Sakura as Tao Sagara, an agile shortstop who boasts impressive fielding



Maki Kawase as Yayoi Sawa, a second baseman who makes a strong middle-infield combination with Tao





Daiki Yamashita joins the cast as the cocksure rookie Akira Nishina, joining returning cast members Natsumi Fujiwara and Kana Hanazawa .

The anime will premiere on April 4 on NHK Educational .

Ayumu Watanabe returns as director at OLM , with returning writer Michihiro Tsuchiya in charge of series scripts. Tsuchiya is also penning the scripts alongside returning writers Kenichi Yamashita and Kenji Konuta , with Akiko Inoue joining the scriptwriting team. Miki Matsumoto ( Angels of Death ) is the new character designer, replacing Kenichi Ohnuki . Toshiki Kameyama is the sound director. Kotaro Nakagawa returns as composer for the music.

Singer-songwriter Leo Ieiri performs the opening theme song "Answer."

The sequel manga inspired an animated commercial in December 2015, and a television anime adaptation premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the first anime series as it aired in Japan, and it describes the story:

Shigeno Daigo is an elementary school student whose father, Goro, is a professional baseball player. Inspired by his father, who was once a Major League player, Daigo started playing baseball with the Mifune Dolphins, a youth league team. He was unable to live up to the expectations of being the son of a professional, however, and quit baseball after less than a year. Then, in the spring of his sixth-grade year, Daigo's school welcomes a transfer student who's just returned from America. The transfer student is Sato Hikaru, and it turns out his father is Sato Toshiya, a former Major League player and Goro's close friend. The fate of these two young men begins to move forward!

Mitsuda launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in March 2015 as the first new installment in the manga series in five years. Shogakukan shipped the manga's 17th volume last October. The manga returned from a five-month hiatus in April 2018.

Mitsuda serialized the first Major manga series in Weekly Shonen Sunday from 1994 until 2010. Shogakukan published 78 compiled book volumes for the series. The story begins when Goro Honda's father, a professional baseball player, dies in an accident. This gives him the motivation to try and become a pro baseball player himself.

The first Major manga inspired its first television anime series in 2004, and the sixth television anime series ran in 2010. The manga also inspired an anime film titled Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot in 2008.