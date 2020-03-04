New Fruits Basket Anime's Season 2 Unveils April 6 Debut, Creator's Message, New Visual

Funimation announced on Wednesday that the second season from the new anime of Natsuki Takaya 's Fruits Basket manga will premiere on April 6 at 25:30 (effectively, April 7 at 1:30 a.m.) in Japan. Funimation also debuted a new key visual of Tohru Honda, the Somas, and others on the beach:

Funimation also posted a message from creator Natsuki Takaya , in which she acknowledged that even she had forgotten details she wrote over a decade ago. As a result, she found herself crying when reliving the story to approve the upcoming season. She concluded, "The characters in the second season have lost their way, but it's because they are lost that they can make the most out of it and struggle to search for the right path. I hope everyone will watch over them until they find their way. It would give me the utmost joy if everyone will love them as they search. I look forward to watching as a viewer myself."

The series will premiere on April 6 at 25:30 on TV Tokyo and TV Aichi , and then it will premiere on April 6 at 26:05 on TV Osaka .

In the new season, Takuya Eguchi will play Kakeru Manabe, and Ai Kakuma will play Machi Kuraki.

The anime's "1st Season" premiered in Japan on April 5 and aired for 25 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the first anime season as it aired. Funimation has also licensed the home video rights. Funimation describes the anime's story:

Tohru Honda thought her life was headed for misfortune when a family tragedy left her living in a tent. When her small home is discovered by the mysterious Soma clan, she suddenly finds herself living with Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure Soma. But she quickly learns their family has a bizarre secret of their own: when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Zodiac!

The current anime adaptation has an entirely new Japanese cast and staff from the previous version, as per Takaya's request. The anime will cover the entire manga's story.

Yoshihide Ibata ( Pikaia! , FLCL Progressive ) is returning to direct the new season at TMS Entertainment . Taku Kishimoto ( Silver Spoon , Haikyu!! , 91 Days , Hanebad! ) is again in charge of series scripts. Masaru Shindō ( Macross Delta , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) is back to designs the characters. Takaya herself serves as executive supervisor.

Sources: Funimation, Comic Natalie