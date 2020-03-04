Same Ninja Anime Children's Web Shorts Debut

SC Digital Media, YouTuber Naaachan partner to create series about shark ninja boy

Sumitomo Corporation 's SC Digital Media subsidiary is partnering with "Mom YouTuber" Naaachan to produce the "Same Ninja Anime" ("Shark Ninja Animation") educational series of web shorts. The first episode, "Same no Ninja ni Henshin! Kyodai na Kaijū o Yattsukero!" (Transform Into Shark Ninja! Attack the Giant Monster!), debuted on Naaachan's Naaachannel YouTube channel on February 27.

The anime's story centers on a five-year-old boy who is secretly a spy. Naaachan is producing the anime, developing the characters, and composing the story as chief producer.

The first short has earned nearly 10,000 views on YouTube in its first week. Naaachannel has more than 2.15 million subscribers. The channel's content features reviews of toys and candy, as well as children's shorts including anime.

Sumitomo Corporation fully funded and established SC Digital Media in December 2017. The subsidiary is involved in the digital media entertainment industry both inside and outside Japan. The company utilizes social media, partners with YouTube creators, and develops original characters and IP. SC Digital Media announced in June 2018 that film studio and distributor TOHO invested in SC Digital Media's AlphaBoat content creation company.