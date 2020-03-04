Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop Film's Trailer Previews Songs

The official website for Flying Dog 's original anime film Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop ( Cider no Yō ni Kotoba ga Wakiagaru ) began streaming a new trailer for the film on Thursday. The trailer previews the film's theme song "Cider no Yō ni Kotoba ga Wakiagaru" by the band never young beach, as well as the insert song "YAMAZAKURA" by Taeko Onuki .

Kabuki actor and first-time voice actor Ichikawa Somegorō VIII voices Cherry (left in visual below), and actress Hana Sugisaki ( When Marnie Was There , live-action Bleach ) voices Smile (right).

Other cast members include (left to right in image above, character name romanizations not official):

Hiroshi Kamiya and Maaya Sakamoto also voice characters in the film.

Kikuko Inoue (seen below) plays the character Tsubasa Fujiyama in the film. The character is the daughter of Fujiyama, Cherry's haiku teacher.

The visual features the tagline, "I met you in my 17th summer ..." The "boy-meets-girl" story depicts how words and music bridge the gap between Cherry, a boy who is terrible at communicating with other people, and Smile, a girl who hides behind a mask. They meet in a mundane suburban shopping mall in a provincial city.

Cherry always wears headphones and puts the feelings he cannot utter into his hobby, Japanese haiku poems. Smile always wears a mask to conceal her large front teeth, for which she has dental braces. As a popular video star, she streams a video about seeking "cuteness."

The film will open on May 15.

The original film commemorates the 10th anniversary of Victor Entertainment 's animation and music production subsidiary Flying Dog . Kyōhei Ishiguro ( Your Lie in April , Occultic;Nine ) is directing the anime at Signal.MD and Sublimation . Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven , Wolf's Rain , Samurai Champloo , Cowboy Bebop ) is writing the screenplay, and Yukiko Aikei ( Your Lie in April , Accel World ) is designing the characters. Composer kensuke ushio ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Space Dandy , A Silent Voice ) is scoring the music.

Ōnoimo ( Astoria Activate ) launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine on November 27.