Anime Frontier to Host Voice Actress Chiwa Saito

Ohashi makes "rare" U.S. appearance at Texas event on May 8-9

Anime Frontier Powered By Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will host voice actress Chiwa Saito at this year's inaugural event. Saito's "rare" U.S. appearance on May 8-9 will include a main stage panel discussion and autograph signings.

Saito's anime roles include Madoka Magica 's Homura Akemi, Strike Witches ' Francesca Lucchini, Danganronpa The Animation 's Aoi Asahina, Aria the Animation 's Aika S. Granzchesta, Berserk 's Schierke, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei! 's Chloe Von Einzburn, Kuroko's Basketball 's Riko Aida, and Bakemonogatari 's Hitagi Senjougahara. She also has many video game roles, including Tamamo-no-Mae and Chloe von Einzbern in Fate/Grand Order , Taokaka in BlazBlue , and Aoi Asahina in Danganronpa .

Anime Frontier Powered By Crunchyroll will take place on May 8-10 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texes. Event company LeftField Media — which hosts the Anime NYC, Awesome Con, Rose City Comic Con, and Big Easy Con events in the United States — is hosting the convention, and Crunchyroll is the title sponsor. This year's event will also host singers ZAQ and Ayaka Ohashi , who will perform at “Anime Diva Night.”

Source: Press release