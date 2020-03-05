News
Anime Frontier to Host Voice Actress Chiwa Saito
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Anime Frontier Powered By Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will host voice actress Chiwa Saito at this year's inaugural event. Saito's "rare" U.S. appearance on May 8-9 will include a main stage panel discussion and autograph signings.
Saito's anime roles include Madoka Magica's Homura Akemi, Strike Witches' Francesca Lucchini, Danganronpa The Animation's Aoi Asahina, Aria the Animation's Aika S. Granzchesta, Berserk's Schierke, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei!'s Chloe Von Einzburn, Kuroko's Basketball's Riko Aida, and Bakemonogatari's Hitagi Senjougahara. She also has many video game roles, including Tamamo-no-Mae and Chloe von Einzbern in Fate/Grand Order, Taokaka in BlazBlue, and Aoi Asahina in Danganronpa.
Anime Frontier Powered By Crunchyroll will take place on May 8-10 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texes. Event company LeftField Media — which hosts the Anime NYC, Awesome Con, Rose City Comic Con, and Big Easy Con events in the United States — is hosting the convention, and Crunchyroll is the title sponsor. This year's event will also host singers ZAQ and Ayaka Ohashi, who will perform at “Anime Diva Night.”
Source: Press release