Beyblade Burst Rise Anime's English Opening Song Video Streamed

Lakeshore Records began streaming the full music video on Thursday for "Rise," Jonathan Young 's English opening theme song for the Beyblade Burst Rise ( Beyblade Burst GT ) anime. The video marks the release of the song as a Spotify digital exclusive on Thursday.

The song, written by Steven Raymond Bush , will debut through other services on Friday. Young commented on the song:

The Beyblade franchise has left such a large cultural footprint that saying "Let it Rip" to any guy in the Millennial/Gen-Z age group will almost always bring back fond memories. It's pretty wild that after a decade of growing up during Beyblade's RISE (ha.) that I could leave a footprint on the franchise with my voice as well. Relatively speaking, I'm still a new kid on the scene so it's surreal hearing my voice on television, and I'm honored and glad that Beyblade is reaching out to a new generation of musicians like me to spearhead their iconic TV theme songs.

The English dub of the anime premiered on Disney XD in the United States on February 8. Canadian television channel Teletoon will also air the anime at a later date. Corus Entertainment licensed the series from ADK Emotions NY (formerly Sunrights ).

Global licensing magazine Total Licensing describes the series:

Legendary Blader Valt Aoi has been training the next generation of elite Bladers at Spain's BC Sol. One day, rookie Bladers Dante Koryu and Delta Zakuro witness Valt unleashing his newly-evolved Gamma Bey, Sword Valtryek. To their surprise, Valtryek radiates a golden light as it rockets around the stadium. Inspired by the limitless possibilities of this “Hyper-Flux” state, both Dante and Delta seek the same bond with their Beys. Dante and his partner, Ace Dragon, set off for Japan, the birthplace of Beyblade. But the path to glory won't be easy; plenty of tough competitors and Gamma Beys stand in their way, among them some of the best to ever let it rip. Dante soon realizes he'll have to do whatever it takes to deepen his bond with Dragon. Do Dante and Dragon have what it takes to overcome these challenges? And will they ever achieve Hyper-Flux? Here begins the story of Dante and Dragon's rise to the peak of the Blading world.

The ongoing series debuted in Japan last April with the title Beyblade Burst GT on the Coro Coro Comics YouTube channel and on the Takara Tomy Channel streaming service.

Katsuhito Akiyama ( Beyblade Burst God , Beyblade Burst Turbo , Inazuma Eleven ) is the show's chief director, and Ojing is directing the series at OLM. Hideki Sonoda is returning to oversee the series scripts, and Toshiaki Ōhashi is returning to design the characters. d-rights is producing the series.

The first Beyblade Burst anime premiered in Japan in April 2016, followed by the Beyblade Burst God ( Beyblade Burst Evolution ) "second season" in April 2017, and then Beyblade Burst Chōzetsu in April 2018.

The Beyblade Burst anime began airing on Canada's Teletoon channel in September 2016. It then premiered on Disney XD for two weeks in December 2016. Daisuki began streaming the series with English subtitles later in December 2016, and English-dubbed episodes are available digitally via Disney XD 's digital platforms and the Beyblade Burst YouTube channel.

The company d-rights ' U.S. subsidiary Sunrights announced in October 2017 that it has licensed Beyblade Burst Evolution to Disney XD in the United States and Corus Entertainment's Teletoon and Disney XD channels in Canada. The series premiered on Teletoon in November and on Disney XD in December.

Beyblade Burst Chōzetsu premiered on Teletoon in October 2018 and ended last September.

Source: Email correspondence