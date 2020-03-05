Funimation to Stream 'Wave, Listen to Me!' Anime With Subtitles, Dub

Series about late-night talk radio debuts on April 3

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will stream the television anime of Hiroaki Samura 's Wave, Listen to Me! ( Nami yo Kiite Kure ) manga with English subtitles and a dub this spring.

The anime will premiere on April 3 on the MBS , TBS , and BS-TBS channels, and will premiere on April 5 on HBC in the anime's setting of Hokkaido. The cast will appear at a preview screening event of the first two episodes in Tokyo on March 22.

Kodansha Comics has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The stage is Sapporo, Hokkaido. One night, our heroine, Minare Koda, spills her heartbroken woes to a radio station worker she meets while out drinking one night. The next day, she hears a recording of her pitiful grumbling being played live over the air. Minare storms into the station in a rage, only to then be duped by the station director into doing an impromptu talk show explaining her harsh dialogue. With just one recording, the many eccentric facets of Minare's life begin to pull every which direction as she falls ever deeper into the world of radio.

Tatsuma Minamikawa ( Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry ) is directing the series at Sunrise , and Shoji Yonemura ( Fairy Tail series and Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry movie) is in charge of the series scripts. Takumi Yokota ( Mitsuboshi Colors ) is designing the characters. Tsuyoshi Takahashi is the sound director, and Motoyoshi Iwasaki ( Heaven's Lost Property ) is composing the music. Hironori Nochi is the color key artist, and Hirofumi Sakagami ( Totonyan ) is the art director. Mayuko Koike is the compositing director of photography, and Yoshiaki Kimura is editing.

The duo tacica is performing the opening theme song "aranami." The members are fans of Samura, and happened to form the group in Sapporo City, the anime's setting. The artist Harumi is contributing the ending theme song "Pride."

Samura launched the manga in July 2014. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on December 23. Crunchyroll began simultaneous publication of the manga in 2018 and is releasing new chapters worldwide (except Japan) as they launch in Japan.

Source: Funimation