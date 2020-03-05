Live-Action Kyō Kara Ore wa!! Delinquent Comedy Film Adds 4 Cast Members

The official website for the live-action television series of Hiroyuki Nishimori 's gag comedy manga Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! revealed four additional cast members on Thursday for the series' upcoming live-action film.

The new cast members include (left to right, in image above):

Yuki Izumisawa as Satoru Morikawa, Ryōko's cousin

Maika Yamamoto as Ryōko Morikawa, a beautiful female biker with a fierce glare, who wears a long jacket and wields a bamboo sword

as Ryōko Morikawa, a beautiful female biker with a fierce glare, who wears a long jacket and wields a bamboo sword Yuya Yagira as Eiji Yanagi, a gang leader at Hokunei High School who uses beyond-cowardly tricks to stand in the way of Mitsuhashi and Itō. (Yagira played a different guest role in the earlier series.)

Eishin as Ōtake, Yanagi's partner, who boasts a body of steel. Eishin won the role after auditioning among over 800 other candidates.

The film will open in Japan on July 17. The film's cast members are reprising their roles from the live-action series. Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , HK/Hentai Kamen , Super Salaryman Mr. Saenai ) is returning from the series to direct the film. The film is also inspiring a television special this summer.

The cast includes: (Top row, left to right in image above):

Nana Seino as Riko Akasaki

as Riko Akasaki Kanna Hashimoto as Kyōko Hayakawa

as Kyōko Hayakawa Taiga Nakano as Katsutoshi Imai

Yūma Yamamoto as Yasuo Tanigawa

Yumi Wakatsuki as Akemi Kawasaki

Reiya Masaki as Naoya Sagawa

Jirō Ōkawara as Sakamoto

Shinobu Hasegawa as Sorimachi

Kenta Izuka as Mizutani

as Mizutani Mika Aihara as Yamaguchi

Nobuyuki Suzuki as Satoshi Katagiri

as Satoshi Katagiri Hayato Isomura as Takeshi Sagara

Tsuyoshi Muro as Mukunoki

as Mukunoki Jun Sena as Manami Mitsuhashi

Jiro Sato as Tetsuo Akasaka

as Tetsuo Akasaka Kentarō Yoshida as Ichirō Mitsuhashi

(Middle row, left to right in image above):(Bottom row, left to right in image above):

Fukuda directed the 10-episode live action series, which premiered on NTV 's Nichiyō Drama time slot in October 2018. The new series marked the first live-action adaptation for the manga in about 21 years.

The manga's story centers on the blond delinquent high school student Takashi Mitsuhashi. He is sly and holds "Whatever I do, I'll win!" as his creed. He forms a duo with Shinji Itō, a fellow high school student who is serious and dutiful with a strong sense of justice.

Nishimori's manga ran in Shogakukan 's Zōkan Shonen Sunday and Weekly Shonen Sunday magazines from 1988 to 1997. The series' 38 compiled book volumes have a total of more than 40 million copies in print. Nishimori launched a new "special edition" serialization of the manga in the Shōnen Sunday S magazine in November 2018.

The manga inspired an original video anime series in 1992, and Toei released a V-Cinema direct-to-video live-action series inspired by the manga from 1992 to 1997. The V-Cinema series' cast and staff also reprised their roles for a live-action film adaptation that debuted in 1994.

Sources: Kyō Kara Ore wa!! live-action series' website, Comic Natalie