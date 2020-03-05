Live-Action Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku Series Reveals Theme Song Artist, April 10 Premiere

The official website for the live-action series adaptation of Kenji Hamaoka 's Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku ( Super Radical Gag Family ) manga announced the opening theme song performer and April 10 premiere on Thursday. Sambomaster is providing an original theme song for the series.

The show will premiere on April 10 and air on TV Tokyo , TV Hokkaido , TV Aichi , TV Osaka , TV Setouchi , and TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu . The series will have new episodes every Friday, except for on TV Osaka , which will air a new episode the following week every Monday.

The cast includes:

(Top row, left to right in image above):

Yukino Kishii as Sakura Ōsawagi

Miki Mizuno as Junko Ōsawagi

Jiro Sato as Daitetsu Ōsawagi

Toshio Sakata as Kintetsu Ōsawagi

Taiyō Saitō as Kotetsu Ōsawagi

Chikara Honda as Haru Ōsawagi

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

In addition, Kinosuke, the son of one of the staff members of the show, will play the baby Yūta Ōsawagi.

Tōichirō Rutō ( Ossan's Love franchise) is directing the show, with scripts by Makoto Ueda ( The Tatami Galaxy , Night is Short, Walk On Girl , Penguin Highway ). Erika Fujita and Akiko Kamiyama are credited as producers, while Shinji Abe is credited as chief producer.

Hamaoka launched the original Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku ( Super Radical Gag Family ) manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 1993. The 31-volume manga spawned three sequels. The 28-volume Ganso! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku sequel ran from 2002 to 2010, and the 24-volume Maido! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku sequel began in 2010 and ended in March 2018. The currently serializing Appare! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku series launched in March 2018.

The original Super Radical Gag Family manga inspired a 33-episode television anime in 1998. Akitarō Daichi ( Fruits Basket , Kodocha , Now and Then, Here and There ) directed the anime at Studio DEEN . Maido! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku also inspired a television anime in 2014, and Daichi again directed the series.

Sources: TV Tokyo, Comic Natalie