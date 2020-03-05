Otherside Picnic Sci-Fi Yuri Novels Get TV Anime

Hayakawa Publishing announced on Thursday that Iori Miyazawa 's Otherside Picnic ( Urasekai Picnic ) science fiction yuri novel series is inspiring a television anime. Yumiri Hanamori will voice Sorao Kamikoshi (left in visual below), and Ai Kayano will voice Toriko Nishina (right).

Takuya Satō ( Kase-san and Morning Glories , Steins;Gate , Fragtime ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS and Felix Film , and he is also in charge of the series scripts. J-Novel Club is publishing the novel series digitally in English, and it describes the first volume.

Her first encounter with Toriko Nishina was on the Otherside after seeing "that thing" and nearly dying.

Ever since that day, exhausted university student Sorawo Kamikoshi's life changed. In this Otherworld, full of mystery, which exists alongside our own, dangerous beings like the Kunekune and Hasshaku-sama that are spoken of in real ghost stories appear. For research, for profit, and to find an important person, Toriko and Sorawo set foot into the abnormal.

A tale of two girls' bizarre exploration and survival, brought to you by an up-and-coming Sci-fi author!

Hayakawa Publishing published the first book in the series in February 2017 with illustrations by shirakaba . The fourth novel shipped last December.

Eita Mizuno 's manga adaptation of the novel series launched in February 2018 in Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine. Square Enix published the manga's third compiled book volume last August.

Source: Comic Natalie