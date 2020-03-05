Voice Actress Yoshino Aoyama Goes on Hiatus for Medical Recuperation

The talent agency 81 Produce announced on Thursday that voice actress Yoshino Aoyama is going on a temporary hiatus and restricting her work due to her poor health. As a result, she has to take a hiatus or decline to take part in an unspecified number of jobs. 81 Produce said that Aoyama is already recovering and wishes to return to work, but decided to focus on recuperation to ensure her long-term voice acting career.

Aoyama herself added that she is full of desire to see everyone in good spirits and the characters she plays. She vowed to do her best on a complete recovery now, so she can return to the work she loves as soon as possible.

Aoyama's numerous anime roles include Yoshino Nanase in Wake Up, Girls! , Guri in Love Tyrant , and most recently, Chroe Mashima in Seton Academy: Welcome to the Pack and Izumi Chiba in Natsunagu! The upcoming Shachō, Battle no Jikan Desu! anime had announced her as the voice of Makoto before its April 5 premiere.

Source: Animate Times