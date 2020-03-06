Crunchyroll Posts 'The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?' Anime's English-Subtitled Trailer

Crunchyroll began streaming an English-subtitled trailer for the television anime of Y.A. 's Hachinantte Sore wa Nai Deshō! ( The 8th son? Are you kidding me? ) light novel series on Thursday. The trailer is an English-subtitled version of an earlier promotional video, which reveals and previews the opening and ending theme songs for the anime.

Demon Kakka and Arika Takarano (from Ali Project ) will perform the opening theme song "Jikū no Mayoi Hito" (Space-Time of the Hesitant Person). Akino Arai x AKINO from Bless4 will perform the ending theme song "Tsukiakari Monologue" (Moonlight Monologue).

The anime will premiere on April 2 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , AT-X , and J:TV. The show will also stream on AbemaTV and d Anime Store. Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs.

The anime will star: (Note: Character name romanizations for all characters are not official.)

Tatsuo Miura (episode director for Kaiketsu Zorori , Mahō no Princess Minky Momo: Yume o Dakishimete , Okusama wa Maho Shojo ) is directing the series at Shinei Animation and Synergy SP . Fuzichoco is credited as the original character designer, and Keiji Tanabe ( Caligula , Good Luck Girl! ) is adapting those designs for animation. Takeshi Miyamoto ( Trickster script, Fullmetal Alchemist live-action film screenplay) is handling the series composition. Catherina Ancient Music Ensemble , which plays Middle Ages-era and Renaissance-era European instruments, will perform music for the anime. Minako Seki ( Kingdom both seasons, Black Clover ) is also composing music for the anime.

The novels' story begins with Shingo Ichinomiya, a normal, average employee for a trading company. He wakes up one day to find himself inhabiting the body of Wendelin — a five-year-old boy, and the eighth son of a destitute noble family in a fantasy world.

Y.A. began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in June 2013, and ended it in March 2017. Kadokawa began publishing the story in print volumes with illustrations by Fuzichoco ( R.O.D Rehabilitation ) in September 2015. Hiroki Kusumoto has been drawing a manga adaptation of the story on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website since 2015.

The novel series is also inspiring a game adaptation. In the game, players will take the role of "another adventurer" who travels alongside Wendelin and the others. The game will have an original story by Y.A. that will be "synchronized" with the television anime's story. The game is slated for iOS and Android devices this year.