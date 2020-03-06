Funimation Screens 1st 3 Episodes of Fruits Basket 2nd Season Anime in U.S. Theaters on March 30-31

Dub screenings on March 30, subtitled screenings on March 31

Funimation announced on Friday that it will screen the first three episodes of the Fruits Basket 2nd Season anime in select theaters in the United States on March 30 (English dub screenings) and March 31 (English-subtitled screenings).

Funimation Films' website is listing theater locations.

In Japan, the new season will premiere on April 6 at 25:30 on TV Tokyo and TV Aichi , and then it will premiere on April 6 at 26:05 on TV Osaka . Takuya Eguchi joins the cast as Kakeru Manabe, and Ai Kakuma joins as Machi Kuraki. Funimation will stream the English dub of the show.

The anime's "1st Season" premiered in Japan in April 2019 and aired for 25 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the first anime season as it aired.

The new anime adapts anime Natsuki Takaya 's Fruits Basket manga. The adaptation has an entirely new Japanese cast and staff from the previous version, as per Takaya's request. The anime will cover the entire manga's story.

Yoshihide Ibata ( Pikaia!! , FLCL Progressive ) is returning to direct the new season at TMS Entertainment . Taku Kishimoto ( Silver Spoon , Haikyu!! , 91 Days , Hanebad! ) is again in charge of series scripts. Masaru Shindō ( Macross Delta , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) is back to designs the characters. Takaya herself serves as executive supervisor.

Source: Press release