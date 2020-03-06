Hōkago Teibō Nisshi Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals April 7 Premiere

4 main cast members perform opening, ending themes

The official website for the television anime of Yasuyuki Kosaka 's Hōkago Teibō Nisshi (Afterschool Embankment Journal) manga began streaming a second promotional video on Friday. The site also revealed the show's April 7 premiere and theme song information.

The video previews the opening theme song "Sea Horizon." The show's four main cast members are singing the song. The same four cast members will perform the ending theme song "Tsuri no Sekai e" (To the World of Fishing).

The anime will premiere on AT-X on April 7 at 10:00 p.m. The show will also air on Tokyo MX , MBS , RKK Kumamoto Broadcasting , and BS11 , and will stream on d Anime Store.

The anime will star:

Takaharu Okuma (assistant director of Uzamaid! , Himouto! Umaruchan ) is directing the series at Doga Kobo . Fumihiko Shimo ( How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? , Anima Yell! ) is in charge of series composition, and Katsuhiro Kumagai ( Gabriel DropOut , Luck & Logic ) is designing the characters. Miki Sakurai ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is composing the music.

The fishing manga's story centers on Hina and her group of three other female high school students. Hina is an indoor-oriented girl who likes crafts and moves to a seaside town to continue with her high school education. She meets upperclassman Kuroiwa as she walks along an embankment and joins the mysterious "Embankment Club." Hina dislikes sea creatures, but she fishes with her fellow club members and eats their catches. She gradually starts to appreciate the appeal of the ocean.

Kosaka launched the manga in the magazine in February 2017 as his first series.