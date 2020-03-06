How to Treat Magical Beasts Fantasy Veterinarian Manga Ends

The April issue of Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine published the final chapter of Kajiya 's How to Treat Magical Beasts ( Watashi to Sensei no Genjū Shinryōroku ) manga on Thursday. Mag Garden will publish the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume early this summer.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

It is a time when humans have begun to forget magic, and science has risen to take its place. Mythical beasts are beginning to disappear from the world. A young girl named Ziska, born into a line of mages, becomes the apprentice to a veterinarian for magical creatures. With the two of them working together, they hope to save these beasts of legend from a world that is leaving them behind.

The manga launched in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in September 2016. Mag Garden published the fourth volume last May. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's fourth volume in English last December.