News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 24-March 1
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration anime film aired on TV Asahi on Saturday, February 29 at 6:56 p.m., and it earned a 5.2% rating.
The Kaiketsu Zorori Da-Da-Da-Daibōken! film aired on NHK-E on Saturday, February 29 at 3:35 p.m. and earned a 1.0% rating.
Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, March 1 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 14.0% rating.
Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji's An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, February 25 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.9% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|March 1 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|11.7
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|March 1 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|8.5
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|February 29 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.9
|My Hero Academia
|NTV
|February 29 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.4
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|February 29 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.0
|Healin' Good Precure
|TV Asahi
|March 1 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.8
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|February 29 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|3.5
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|February 29 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.5
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|February 28 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|3.0
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|February 29 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.6
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)