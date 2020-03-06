Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 24-March 1

The Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration anime film aired on TV Asahi on Saturday, February 29 at 6:56 p.m., and it earned a 5.2% rating.

The Kaiketsu Zorori Da-Da-Da-Daibōken! film aired on NHK-E on Saturday, February 29 at 3:35 p.m. and earned a 1.0% rating.

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, March 1 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 14.0% rating.

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji 's An Incurable Case of Love ( Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo ) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, February 25 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.9% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)