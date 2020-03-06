News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 24-March 1

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration earns 5.2% rating

The Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration anime film aired on TV Asahi on Saturday, February 29 at 6:56 p.m., and it earned a 5.2% rating.

The Kaiketsu Zorori Da-Da-Da-Daibōken! film aired on NHK-E on Saturday, February 29 at 3:35 p.m. and earned a 1.0% rating.

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, March 1 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 14.0% rating.

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji's An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, February 25 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.9% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV March 1 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 11.7
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV March 1 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 8.5
Detective Conan NTV February 29 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 5.9
My Hero Academia NTV February 29 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.4
Doraemon TV Asahi February 29 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.0
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi March 1 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.8
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E February 29 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.5
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 29 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.5
Soreike! Anpanman NTV February 28 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 3.0
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E February 29 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

