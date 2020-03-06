Show By Rock!! Fes A Live Smartphone Game Launches on March 12

Game's promotional anime video streamed

The official Twitter account for Square Enix 's new smartphone rhythm game Show By Rock!! Fes A Live announced on Friday that the game will launch for iOS and Android devices on March 12. The Show By Rock!! franchise 's YouTube channel began streaming a promotional anime video:

Kinema Citrus animated the promotional video. The video features the game's theme song "How to Fly" by Eri Inagawa as Cyan and Hikaru Tohno as Howan.

The game will feature 2D animation of familiar characters from Sanrio 's character project Show By Rock!! as well as the new characters from the simultaneously announced television anime Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! . The game's official website is pre-registering players. The game will be free-to-play with in-game item purchases.

The new Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! anime premiered on Tokyo MX and other stations on January 9. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The anime will have 12 episodes.

The story centers on the band Mashumairesh!!!!, which includes guitarist and vocalist Howan ( Tohno) of fox lineage, guitarist and vocalist MashimaHimeko (Yūko Natsuyoshi) of striped cat lineage, bassist and vocalist Delmin ( Misaki Watada ) of the Devilmint Kiryū lineage, and drummer and vocalist Ruhuyu ( Aya Yamane ) of wolf-girl lineage.

Sanrio began distributing the Show By Rock!! game developed by geechs for iOS and Android in 2012. The original Show By Rock!! smartphone game ended service on December 26.