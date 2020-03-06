Stargazing Dog's Takashi Murakami Launches New Manga

Pino robot series set in near future launches on June 2

This year's sixth issue of Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine announced on Tuesday that Takashi Murakami will launch the Pino (tentative title) manga in the magazine on June 2. The magazine teased the manga as "a story of AI and the mind coming in the not-too-distant future."

NBM Publishing released Murakami's one-volume Stargazing Dog manga in 2011. JManga also hosted the manga on its website. The American Library Association's Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) division listed the manga on its list of the top 10 graphic novels for teens in 2013.

Murakami's Namakemono ga Miteta manga inspired an original video anime in in 1988. Murakami also provided the original character designs for the Harimogu Harley television anime that premiered in 1996.

