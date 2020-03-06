Sweetness & Lightning's Gido Amagakure Launches Tonari ni Ginga Manga

Tonari ni Ginga "madcap galactic boy-meets-girl" manga launches on April 7

This year's fourth issue of Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine revealed on Friday that Gido Amagakure ( Sweetness & Lightning ) will launch a new manga titled Tonari ni Ginga (A Galaxy Beside Me) in the magazine's next issue on April 7. The manga will feature on the issue's front cover, and the first chapter will have a color opening page.

The "madcap galactic boy-meets-girl" story centers on Ichirō Kuga, a man who makes a living and takes care of his younger siblings as a shojo manga creator. One day he hires a skilled and beautiful assistant who tells him immediately that they have been "bound by the vow of matrimony."

Amagakure launched a separate new manga titled Yurayura Q (Swaying Q) in Hakusensha 's The Hana to Yume Fantasy magazine last October.

Amagakure launched the 12-volume Sweetness & Lightning ( Amaama to Inazuma ) manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in 2013, and ended it in August 2018. Kodansha Comics originally began releasing the manga digitally in English before it began print releases. Crunchyroll published new chapters as Kodansha published them in Japan, although it no longer hosts catalog chapters. The manga inspired a 12-episode anime adaptation that premiered in July 2016 and streamed on Crunchyroll .