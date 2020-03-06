News
Wacky TV Nanana Anime's 3rd Season Premieres on April 16
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for TV Yarō Nana-na Kaibutsu Kraken o Oe!, the third season of the Wacky TV Nanana anime, announced on Saturday that the anime will premiere in Japan on TV Tokyo on April 16 at 7:53 p.m. Each episode will be five minutes long.
The first 24-episode season of CG anime shorts debuted in April 2018, and Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in May 2019. The sequel, TV Yarō Nana-na - Wakuwaku Dōkutsu Land, premiered in April 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime under the title Wacky TV Nanana 2nd season. The second season also had 24 episodes.
Satoshi Fumihara (The World of GOLDEN EGGS) is again writing the script and directing the series at Studio Crocodile. 33 Collective is credited with production cooperation.
The returning main cast members include Bibiru Ōki as Nanaoka, Shiro Tsubuyaki as Nanayama, and Youichi Nukumizu as Nanamori.
Sources: TV Yarō Nana-na Kaibutsu Kraken o Oe! anime's website, Comic Natalie