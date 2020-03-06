Wacky TV Nanana Anime's 3rd Season Premieres on April 16

The official website for TV Yarō Nana-na Kaibutsu Kraken o Oe! , the third season of the Wacky TV Nanana anime, announced on Saturday that the anime will premiere in Japan on TV Tokyo on April 16 at 7:53 p.m. Each episode will be five minutes long.

The first 24-episode season of CG anime shorts debuted in April 2018, and Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in May 2019. The sequel, TV Yarō Nana-na - Wakuwaku Dōkutsu Land , premiered in April 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime under the title Wacky TV Nanana 2nd season . The second season also had 24 episodes.

Satoshi Fumihara ( The World of GOLDEN EGGS ) is again writing the script and directing the series at Studio Crocodile . 33 Collective is credited with production cooperation.

The returning main cast members include Bibiru Ōki as Nanaoka, Shiro Tsubuyaki as Nanayama, and Youichi Nukumizu as Nanamori.

