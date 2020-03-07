News
Aoi Koga, Natsuki Hanae Win 14th Annual Seiyū Awards
posted on by Egan Loo
The organizers of the 14th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners on Saturday. The winners include:
Best Lead Actor AwardAward for best leading performances from an actor during the year
Natsuki Hanae
Agency: Across Entertainment
Best Lead Actress AwardAward for best leading performances from an actress during the year
Aoi Koga
Agency: 81 Produce
Best Supporting Actor AwardAward for best supporting performances from an actor during the year
Kaito Ishikawa
Agency: Pro-Fit
Makoto Furukawa
Agency: Toys Factory
Best Supporting Actress AwardAward for best supporting performances from an actress during the year
Atsumi Tanezaki
Agency: Haikyo
Best New Actor AwardAward for noteworthy performances from actors who debuted within the last five years
Takeo Ōtsuka
Agency: I'm Enterprise
Gakuto Kajiwara
Agency: Haikyo
Kotarō Daigo
Agency: A-light
Katsumi Fukuhara
Agency: Axl-One
Shougo Yano
Agency: SET
Best New Actress AwardAward for noteworthy performances from actresses who debuted within the last five years
Madoka Asahina
Agency: 81 Produce
Miho Okasaki
Agency: I'm Enterprise
Miyuri Shimabukuro
Agency: Office Osawa
Sayumi Suzushiro
Agency: ARTSVISION
Ai Fairouz
Agency: Pro-Fit
Nana Mori
Agency: ARBR
Singing AwardAward for singing by voice actors or actresses under own name or in a role
Roselia (BanG Dream! Project)
Personality AwardAward for a voice actor or actress who has done notable work in radio, web radio, or TV as a personality, whether under their own name or a character's.
Showtaro Morikubo
Agency: ADD9TH
Foreign Film/Live-Action Show AwardKōichi Yamadera
Agency: Across Entertainment
Atsuko Tanaka
Agency: Mausu Promotion
Game AwardKōdai Sakai
Agency: Early Wing
Synergy AwardAward for works that best show the talent of voice actors
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Kids/Family AwardAward selected by children
Cast of Moominvalley
Influencer AwardMamoru Miyano
Agency: Gekidan Himawari
MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū) AwardHiroshi Kamiya
Agency: Aoni Production
Special AwardPierrot 40th anniversary
Hiroki Suzuki
Agency: Ōsamu
Previously revealed award winners include:
Merit AwardAward for the seiyū who have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the years
Minoru Yada
Agency: Kekke Corporation
Roles: Gigantor (Doctor Shikishima), Soreike! Anpanman (Baikinsennin), Pinocchio (Geppetto), dubbing Charles Aznavour andd Warren Oates
Makoto Kousaka
Agency: Tokyo Actor's Consumer's Cooperative Society
Roles: Ace o Nerae! (Hiromi Oka), Reideen the Brave (Mari Sakurano), Shin Obake no Q-Taro (O-Jirō)
Kei Tomiyama AwardAward for the male seiyū who has been active in every field including acting
Yū Mizushima
Agency: Production Ace
Roles: Magical Angel Creamy Mami (Toshio Ohtomo), God Mars (Mars/Takeru Myoujin), dubbing Sammo Hung and Mark Hamill
Kazue Takahashi AwardAward for the female seiyū who has been active in every field including acting
Rica Fukami
Agency: Freelance
Roles: Sailor Moon (Minako Aino/Sailor Venus), Macross Plus (Myung Fang Lone), Banner of the Stars (Spoor), Final Fantasy XII (Fran), dubbing Julia Roberts, Ashley Judd, Sandra Bullock
Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year.
This year's awards ceremony and a related audition event for new voice actors were canceled due to concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus. The staff decided to cancel the events to protect the health of everyone involved. The awards ceremony was scheduled to be held at Bunka Hōsō Media Plus Hall on March 7.
Instead of at the ceremony, the event's staff announced the winners during a special edition of the Chō! A&G+ internet radio program on March 7 starting at 6:00 p.m. JT. The awards' organizers announced the winners of the Merit Awards, Kei Tomiyama Award, and Kazue Takahashi Award on February 18.
Source: Seiyū Awards' Twitter account