Aoi Koga, Natsuki Hanae Win 14th Annual Seiyū Awards

The organizers of the 14th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners on Saturday. The winners include:

Best Lead Actor Award

Best Lead Actress Award

Best Supporting Actor Award

Best Supporting Actress Award

Best New Actor Award

Best New Actress Award

Singing Award

Personality Award

Foreign Film/Live-Action Show Award

Game Award

Synergy Award

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba





Kids/Family Award

Influencer Award

Agency: Gekidan Himawari

MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū ) Award

Special Award

Previously revealed award winners include:

Merit Award

Minoru Yada

Agency: Kekke Corporation

Roles: Gigantor (Doctor Shikishima), Soreike! Anpanman (Baikinsennin), Pinocchio (Geppetto), dubbing Charles Aznavour andd Warren Oates



Makoto Kousaka

Agency: Tokyo Actor's Consumer's Cooperative Society

Roles: Ace o Nerae! (Hiromi Oka), Reideen the Brave (Mari Sakurano), Shin Obake no Q-Taro (O-Jirō)



Kei Tomiyama Award

Yū Mizushima

Agency: Production Ace

Roles: Magical Angel Creamy Mami (Toshio Ohtomo), God Mars (Mars/Takeru Myoujin), dubbing Sammo Hung and Mark Hamill



Kazue Takahashi Award

Rica Fukami

Agency: Freelance

Roles: Sailor Moon (Minako Aino/Sailor Venus), Macross Plus (Myung Fang Lone), Banner of the Stars (Spoor), Final Fantasy XII (Fran), dubbing Julia Roberts, Ashley Judd, Sandra Bullock



Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year.

This year's awards ceremony and a related audition event for new voice actors were canceled due to concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus. The staff decided to cancel the events to protect the health of everyone involved. The awards ceremony was scheduled to be held at Bunka Hōsō Media Plus Hall on March 7.

Instead of at the ceremony, the event's staff announced the winners during a special edition of the Chō! A&G+ internet radio program on March 7 starting at 6:00 p.m. JT. The awards' organizers announced the winners of the Merit Awards, Kei Tomiyama Award, and Kazue Takahashi Award on February 18.