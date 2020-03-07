News
Aoi Koga, Natsuki Hanae Win 14th Annual Seiyū Awards

posted on by Egan Loo
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Kaito Ishikawa, Makoto Furukawa, Atsumi Tanezaki, Pierrot more honored

The organizers of the 14th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners on Saturday. The winners include:

Best Lead Actor Award

Award for best leading performances from an actor during the year
Natsuki Hanae
Agency: Across Entertainment

Best Lead Actress Award

Award for best leading performances from an actress during the year
Aoi Koga
Agency: 81 Produce

Best Supporting Actor Award

Award for best supporting performances from an actor during the year
Kaito Ishikawa
Agency: Pro-Fit

Makoto Furukawa
Agency: Toys Factory

Best Supporting Actress Award

Award for best supporting performances from an actress during the year
Atsumi Tanezaki
Agency: Haikyo

Best New Actor Award

Award for noteworthy performances from actors who debuted within the last five years
Takeo Ōtsuka
Agency: I'm Enterprise

Gakuto Kajiwara
Agency: Haikyo

Kotarō Daigo
Agency: A-light

Katsumi Fukuhara
Agency: Axl-One

Shougo Yano
Agency: SET

Best New Actress Award

Award for noteworthy performances from actresses who debuted within the last five years
Madoka Asahina
Agency: 81 Produce

Miho Okasaki
Agency: I'm Enterprise

Miyuri Shimabukuro
Agency: Office Osawa

Sayumi Suzushiro
Agency: ARTSVISION

Ai Fairouz
Agency: Pro-Fit


Nana Mori
Agency: ARBR

Singing Award

Award for singing by voice actors or actresses under own name or in a role
Roselia (BanG Dream! Project)

Personality Award

Award for a voice actor or actress who has done notable work in radio, web radio, or TV as a personality, whether under their own name or a character's.
Showtaro Morikubo
Agency: ADD9TH

Foreign Film/Live-Action Show Award

Kōichi Yamadera
Agency: Across Entertainment

Atsuko Tanaka
Agency: Mausu Promotion

Game Award

Kōdai Sakai
Agency: Early Wing

Synergy Award

Award for works that best show the talent of voice actors

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Kids/Family Award

Award selected by children
Cast of Moominvalley

Influencer Award

Mamoru Miyano
Agency: Gekidan Himawari

MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū) Award

Hiroshi Kamiya
Agency: Aoni Production

Special Award

Pierrot 40th anniversary

Hiroki Suzuki
Agency: Ōsamu

Previously revealed award winners include:

Merit Award

Award for the seiyū who have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the years

Minoru Yada
Agency: Kekke Corporation
Roles: Gigantor (Doctor Shikishima), Soreike! Anpanman (Baikinsennin), Pinocchio (Geppetto), dubbing Charles Aznavour andd Warren Oates

Makoto Kousaka
Agency: Tokyo Actor's Consumer's Cooperative Society
Roles: Ace o Nerae! (Hiromi Oka), Reideen the Brave (Mari Sakurano), Shin Obake no Q-Taro (O-Jirō)

Kei Tomiyama Award

Award for the male seiyū who has been active in every field including acting

Yū Mizushima
Agency: Production Ace
Roles: Magical Angel Creamy Mami (Toshio Ohtomo), God Mars (Mars/Takeru Myoujin), dubbing Sammo Hung and Mark Hamill

Kazue Takahashi Award

Award for the female seiyū who has been active in every field including acting

Rica Fukami
Agency: Freelance
Roles: Sailor Moon (Minako Aino/Sailor Venus), Macross Plus (Myung Fang Lone), Banner of the Stars (Spoor), Final Fantasy XII (Fran), dubbing Julia Roberts, Ashley Judd, Sandra Bullock

Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year.

This year's awards ceremony and a related audition event for new voice actors were canceled due to concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus. The staff decided to cancel the events to protect the health of everyone involved. The awards ceremony was scheduled to be held at Bunka Hōsō Media Plus Hall on March 7.

Instead of at the ceremony, the event's staff announced the winners during a special edition of the Chō! A&G+ internet radio program on March 7 starting at 6:00 p.m. JT. The awards' organizers announced the winners of the Merit Awards, Kei Tomiyama Award, and Kazue Takahashi Award on February 18.

Source: Seiyū Awards' Twitter account

