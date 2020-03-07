Jigokudō Reikai Tsūshin Manga Ends '1st Season' in April

Kōzuki's original novels inspired anime, live-action film in 1996

This year's April issue of Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine announced on Friday that Hinowa Kōzuki and Mimori 's Jigokudō Reikai Tsūshin (Jigokudō Spiritual World Communication) manga will end its "first season" in the magazine's next issue on April 7.

The magazine had entered the final arc of the first season in May 2018.

Mimori launched the manga based on Kōzuki's novel series in the inaugural issue of Good! Afternoon in November 2008. Kodansha published the 11th volume in April 2019.

The supernatural fantasy novels follow three elementary school troublemakers who open the door to another world. The first novel, Warugaki, Yūrei ni Bibiru! (Brats, Afraid of Ghosts!), debuted in 1994 and won Kōzuki the Japan Juvenile Literature Writers Association's "Rookie of the Year" award.

The novels inspired a two-episode original video anime from Toei Animation and Trans Arts in 1996. Junichi Sato ( Kaleido Star , Aria the Animation ) directed the anime with scripts by Miyuki Takahashi . The anime starred Urara Takano , Minami Takayama , and Miki Nagasawa .

The novels also inspired a live-action film from director Hiroyuki Nasu (live-action Devilman ) in 1996.

Kōzuki also wrote the Yōkai Apāto no Yūga na Nichijō ( Elegant Yokai Apartment Life ) light novel series from 2003 to 2009. The novels inspired a 26-episode anime adaptation in 2017 and an ongoing manga adaptation that launched in Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in 2011. Kōzuki passed away in December 2014.

Mimori drew the manga for Higurashi When They Cry: Beyond Midnight Arc . Yen Press published the two-volume series in North America as part of the Higurashi: When They Cry series.