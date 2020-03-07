Penguin Research, Spira Spica Perform Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE 2nd Season Anime's Theme Songs

New series premieres on April 9

The official Twitter account for Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE Season 2 , Sunrise 's latest Gundam Build project, announced the theme song artists for the show on Friday.

PENGUIN RESEARCH will perform the opening theme song "Hatena," and Spira Spica will perform the ending theme song "Twinkle."

The anime will premiere on April 9 on Sunrise 's Gundam Channel on YouTube . The series will also premiere on the satellite channel BS11 on April 11, and on the over-the-air channel Tokyo MX on April 28.

The first season debuted streaming and also premiered on television last October. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it debuted in Japan.

The anime is set two years after the story of Gundam Build Divers , with a new version of the "Gunpla Battle Nexus Online" (GBN) game, and new Divers: Hiroto, a lone Diver who plays like a mercenary; Kazami, a wanderer who goes between parties; May, a mysterious solo Diver who participates in Gunpla Battles all day; and Parviz, a beginner Diver who has an introverted attitude but desires co-op play. While all four live solitary existences, they are brought together by circumstance to form a team in an experience that goes beyond GBN.

Shinya Watada is returning from Gundam Build Divers to direct the new anime at Sunrise Beyond . Yasuyuki Muto ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kazuhiro Hara ( Log Horizon ) is drawing the original character designs, and Shuri Toida ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans episode animation director) is designing the characters for animation. Masami Obari returns from previous Gundam Build anime as action director, while Shinya Kusumegi and Sakiko Uda are chief mecha animators. Kunio Okawara , Kanetake Ebikawa , Junya Ishigaki , Ippei Gyōbu , Humikane Shimada , Kenji Teraoka , Shinya Terashima , and Takayuki Yanase are the mechanical designers. Studio Naya is in charge of the background art. Hideakira Kimura is composing the music. Bandai Spirits is credited for planning cooperation, and ADK is credited for production cooperation.