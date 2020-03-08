News
Aikatsu! Idol Franchise Gets New Project Airing on TV This Fall
AiTube, the official YouTube channel for the Aikatsu! idol franchise, announced on Sunday that an unspecified new project is launching this fall with an over-the-air television broadcast on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. More information about the new project will be available in June.
The YouTube channel also announced that a "special edition" of the Aikatsu on Parade! television anime will stream on the channel, starting with the first episode on March 28 at 11:00 a.m. (March 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET). The special edition focuses on Dream Academy's new idol Noel Otoshiro (Ai Kakuma) as she strives for the Dream School Grand Prix competition.
The Aikatsu! franchise began with the original arcade card game in October 2012. The game inspired a television anime that ran from 2012 to 2016, and three anime films. The second entry in the franchise, Aikatsu Stars!, inspired a television anime that premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in April 2016. Aikatsu Stars! received an anime film in August 2016.
The third entry in the Aikatsu! franchise, Aikatsu Friends!, premiered in April 2018 along with the accompanying Aikatsu Friends! Data Carddass arcade game. A sequel television anime titled Aikatsu Friends! ~Kagayaki no Jewel~ (Shining Jewel) then premiered in April 2018 with its own aracde game tie-in. The sequel is set two years after the story of Aikatsu Friends!, with the main character Aine Yūki now in high school.
The Aikatsu on Parade! television anime premiered on Saturday, October 5 with the new lead character Raki Kiseki and characters from the previous Aikatsu! anime series.
