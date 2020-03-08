Aikatsu! Idol Franchise Gets New Project Airing on TV This Fall

AiTube, the official YouTube channel for the Aikatsu! idol franchise , announced on Sunday that an unspecified new project is launching this fall with an over-the-air television broadcast on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. More information about the new project will be available in June.

The YouTube channel also announced that a "special edition" of the Aikatsu on Parade! television anime will stream on the channel, starting with the first episode on March 28 at 11:00 a.m. (March 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET). The special edition focuses on Dream Academy's new idol Noel Otoshiro ( Ai Kakuma ) as she strives for the Dream School Grand Prix competition.

The Aikatsu! franchise began with the original arcade card game in October 2012. The game inspired a television anime that ran from 2012 to 2016, and three anime films. The second entry in the franchise , Aikatsu Stars! , inspired a television anime that premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in April 2016. Aikatsu Stars! received an anime film in August 2016.

The third entry in the Aikatsu! franchise , Aikatsu Friends! , premiered in April 2018 along with the accompanying Aikatsu Friends! Data Carddass arcade game. A sequel television anime titled Aikatsu Friends! ~Kagayaki no Jewel~ (Shining Jewel) then premiered in April 2018 with its own aracde game tie-in. The sequel is set two years after the story of Aikatsu Friends! , with the main character Aine Yūki now in high school.

The Aikatsu on Parade! television anime premiered on Saturday, October 5 with the new lead character Raki Kiseki and characters from the previous Aikatsu! anime series.

