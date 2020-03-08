Flowers of Evil's Shūzō Oshimi Launches Okaeri Alice Manga

Puberty story about 3 middle schoolers launches in April

This year's April issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine announced on Monday that Shūzō Oshimi will launch a new manga titled Okaeri Alice (Welcome Back Alice) in the magazine's May issue on April 9.

The magazine describes the new manga as "a fresh, new puberty story that pokes fun at sex." The manga centers on three shy middle school students: Yōhei, Kei, and Yui. All three have been together since kindergarten, and are childhood friends. As Yōhei starts to become conscious that Yui is a girl, he witnesses a scene that he can't quite believe.

Vertical published Oshimi's The Flowers of Evil manga in English, and the manga inspired a 2013 television anime series, and a live-action film that opened in September. Oshimi's Inside Mari manga inspired a live-action series adaptation in March 2017, and his Drifting Net Café manga also inspired a live-action series in 2009. His Sweet Poolside manga inspired a live-action film in 2014.

Oshimi most recently launched the Happiness manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in February 2015, and ended the series in March 2019. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English. Vertical is also publishing Oshimi's Blood on the Tracks manga.

Manga publisher Denpa announced in July that it will release Oshimi's Shino Can't Say Her Name ( Shino-chan wa Jibun no Namae ga Ienai ) manga. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in July 2018.