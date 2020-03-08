Jasmine Gyuh's New Kenshirō ni Yoroshiku Comedy Manga Launches on March 16

This year's 15th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Jasmine Gyuh will launch a new manga titled Kenshirō ni Yoroshiku (Give My Regards to Kenshirō) in the magazine's 16th issue, which will ship on March 16. The 16th issue will publish the first two chapters of the manga.

Kodansha 's Days Neo began listing a recruitment notice in January for a regular assistant for the manga. The listing noted the manga was a gag comedy series.

The "love, revenge, and feel-good" story centers on a young man who swears revenge against the yakuza. He studies the art of the "assassination fist" with all his might, and becomes an adult. But this man who is a genius at his martial art form realizes his techniques cannot actually be used to kill anyone.

Gyuh launched the Back Street Girls manga in Weekly Young Magazine in March 2015, and ended the series in September 2018. Kodansha released the 12th and final compiled book volume in January 2019. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English.

The manga inspired a 10-episode television anime adaptation titled Back Street Girls: Gokudols that premiered in Japan in July 2018. Netflix began streaming the anime in December 2018. A live-action film adaptation of the manga opened in Japan in February 2019.