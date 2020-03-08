Kodansha Comics Licenses Kakushigoto, My Roomie Is a Dino, Orient, 5 Other Manga for Digital Release

Kodansha Comics announced on Tuesday it will debut the following new manga in March and April digitally:

Title: A Condition Called Love ( Hananoi-kun to Koi no Yamai )

Author: Megumi Morino ( Wake Up, Sleeping Beauty )

Debut Date: March 3

Synopsis: Hotaru is a 16-year-old high school first-year who has always been ambivalent about love, preferring instead to have a lively life with her family and friends. So when she sees her schoolmate, Hananoi-kun, sitting in the snow after a messy, public breakup, she thinks nothing of offering to share her umbrella. But when he asks her out in the middle of her classroom the next day, she can't help but feel that her life is about to change in a big way …



Title: My Roomie Is a Dino ( Gal to Kyōryū )

Author: Moriko Mori , Cota Tomimura

Debut Date: March 10

Synopsis: We've all been there—a couple drinks too many, and a hazy wander back to your home, where you wake up wondering how you got there. But in Kaede's case, not only was she not sure how she got home … she wasn't sure how the dinosaur got there, either! The two are soon fast friends, but though their personalities jive, they'll have to learn how to communicate in order to live peacefully together!

The manga is inspiring an television anime premiering on April 4, and a live-action show.



Title: Kakushigoto : My Dad's Secret Ambition ( Kakushigoto )

Author: Kōji Kumeta ( Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei )

Debut Date: March 17

Synopsis: Kakushi Gotou is a single father with a secret: he's a top-selling manga artist of a raunchy series that perhaps isn't suitable reading material for his young daughter, Hime. So he does what any doting father would do—he hides it all from her, no matter the hijinks that ensue!

The manga is inspiring an anime that will premiere on April 2.



Title: Star⇄Crossed!! ( Oshi ga Watashi de Watashi ga Oshi de )

Author: Junko ( Kiss Him, Not Me !)

Debut Date: March 24

Synopsis: Azusa lives for only one man: Chika-kun, of the idol group Prince 4 U. But when she accidentally dies trying (and failing) to save him, she can't believe her luck—to be in literal Heaven with the man she loves! But never one to lie, God says this one is on him, and sends them both back to continue their lives … but there's just one little problem. Their souls have been sent to the wrong bodies! And not only that—they can switch back and forth by kissing? What on Earth does fate have in store for them?



Title: A Sign of Affection ( Yubisaki to Renren )

Author: Suu Morishita ( Short Cake Cake )

Debut Date: March 31

Synopsis: Yuki is a typical college student, whose world revolves around her friends, social media, and the latest sales. But when a chance encounter on a train leads to her meeting friend-of-a-friend and fellow student Itsuomi-san, her world starts to widen. But even though Itsuomi-kun can speak three languages, sign language isn't one of them. Can the two learn to communicate the budding feelings between them?



Title: Orient

Author: Shinobu Ohtaka ( Magi )

Debut Date: April 7

Synopsis: Ancient Japanese warriors, invaders from another world, and ... motorcycles?! You don't want to miss this crazy, action-packed shonen manga by the creator of Magi !



Title: The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! ( Jijō! Heibon Mazoku no Eiyū Life: B-kyú Mazoku nanoni Cheat Dungeon o Tsukutte Shimatta Kekka )

Author: Shiroichi Amaui, Tamagonokimi, Konekoneko

Debut Date: April 14

Synopsis: Chrono Alcon, a young demon, traveled from his small village to study at a prestigious school connected to the Demon King's Castle itself. Determined to keep his country-bumpkin status a secret, he tries to keep a low profile … but when his groundbreaking performance in his first test attracts the attention of not only his (gorgeous) classmates, but the Demon King herself … Chrono realizes his dreams of a “happy, normal school life” may die in the dungeons … just like him!



Title: Dolly Kill Kill

Author: Yukiaki Kurando, Yusuke Nomura

Debut Date: April 21

Synopsis: Iruma Ikaruga is living his best high-school life … until mascot-looking aliens from another world invade with their flesh-eating bugs, seemingly hell-bent on destroying humanity violently and effectively! On that fateful day, Iruma loses everything … his normal life, his best friend, and his crush … until six months later, when he catches a glimpse of her again. Is all hope for humanity—or just Iruma himself—truly lost?



The company also released all 34 volumes of Harold Sakuishi 's Beck manga digitally on March 3. Comixology released the manga digitally in 2018-2019 as Comixology Originals.

Additionally, Kodansha Comics will release the first volume of Yayoi Ogawa 's Knight of the Ice manga on Monday both digitally and in print. Kodansha Comics will also release the first volume of Natsumi Ando 's Something's Wrong With Us manga digitally and in print on March 17, and Mingo Itō 's Yuzu the Pet Vet digitally and in print on March 24. The company announced the license to all three manga last year.

Kodansha Comics will also start releasing Rie Aruga 's Perfect World manga in print on April 21.

Thanks to hundredlives12 for the news tip.

Source: Kodansha Comics