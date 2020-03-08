Starmyu Musicals Get New Spinoff in December

Storytellers centers on Team Yuzuriha, Team Sazanami

The official website for the STARMYU musicals revealed on Saturday that a spinoff titled Storytellers will debut in December 2020. The play will focus on Team Yuzuriha and Team Sazanami.

The cast includes:

Takuto Ohmi as Riku Ageha

Shun Ishida as So Hachiya

Ryo Shibuki as Ren Kitahara

Allen Kohatsu as Koki Nanjo

The STARMYU anime's first stage musical adapted the anime's first season and ran in Tokyo and Osaka in 2017. The second full stage musical, titled Musical STARMYU -2nd Season- , ran in Tokyo and Osaka in July. The third full stage musical, titled Musical STARMYU -3rd Season- , ran in Tokyo and Osaka from August to September 2019.

A spinoff musical focused on Team Hiiragi titled Caribbean Groove ran in Chiba in April 2018. Shuffle Revue , the second spinoff musical, ran in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka from January to February 2019. Another spinoff centering on Team Hiiragi titled Caribbean Groove ran from May to June 2019 in Chiba.

The first 12-episode STARMYU television anime series premiered in Japan in October 2015. Funimation streamed the series as it aired, and it describes the story.

Ayana Academy: home of musical dreams and insane competition. New student Yuta Hoshitani dreams of being in show business, but to get there he'll have to gain acceptance from the Kao Kai (Cherry Blossom Flower Association), Ayana Academy's three highest ranking students. For Yuta and his friends to get into the music department, they'll have to get into the Star Frame class, which is taught by the Kao Kai members. Though the newcomers are struggling, they catch the interest of one of the Kao Kai members, which just might send them on the starlit journey they've been dreaming of!

A two-part original video anime ( OVA ) project then shipped in July and September 2016. The anime's second 12-episode anime season premiered in April 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The STARMYU in Halloween OVA shipped on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in October 2018. The television anime's third season premiered in July 2019, and Crunchyroll again streamed the series as it aired.