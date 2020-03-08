We Never Learn Manga Ends 'Shimmering Ebony Mermaid Princess' Arc, Starts 'Parallel Story' Chapters

Author teases manga will go on "for just a little bit longer"

This year's 15th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter on Monday of the "X=Hakugin no Shikkoku Ningyo-hime Hen" (X=Shimmering Ebony Mermaid Princess Arc) of Taishi Tsutsui 's We Never Learn ( Boku-tachi wa Benkyō ga Dekinai ) manga.

The magazine additionally announced that starting next week, the manga will enter a new arc of "parallel story" chapters that will feature the protagonist Nariyuki having endings with other characters in the series. The manga will feature the title Boku-tachi wa Benkyō ga Dekinai Route:if . The first mini-arc will center on Rizu Ogata, then subsequent mini-arcs will center on Fumino Furuhashi, Asumi Kominami, and Mafuyu Kirisu. The story will diverge at the same point for each mini-arc — during the fireworks at the culture festival.

Taishi stated in the comments section for the magazine issue, "This is not actually the final chapter. I would be happy if you followed along for just a little bit longer."

Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Nariyuki Yuiga comes from an impoverished family, so he's eager to secure a full scholarship to college when he graduates high school. His principal agrees, with one stipulation—he must tutor the two smartest girls at the school and make sure they get into their target colleges! Rizu is a science genius who wants to study liberal arts. Fumino is effortlessly good at literature, but math makes her head spin. Nariyuki is stuck between a rock and a hard place, but who can complain about tutoring a couple of cute girls?

Tsutsui launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2017.

The first 13-episode anime season based on the manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America has licensed the anime under the title We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , and is streaming the anime on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The second 13-episode season premiered in Japan on October 5. Funimation , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE are all streaming the series.

The franchise's first OVA shipped with the manga's 14th volume on November 1. The second OVA will ship with the manga's 16th volume on April 3.

The franchise also inspired a novel that shipped in April 2019, and a second novel shipped on December 4.