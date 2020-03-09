Altered Carbon: Resleeved Anime Unveils Trailer, Japanese Cast, March 19 Debut

Netflix unveiled a new trailer, the Japanese cast members, more staff, and the March 19 worldwide Netflix -exclusive debut date for the Altered Carbon: Resleeved "anime feature" spinoff on Tuesday. The new trailer has two versions with English and Japanese audio.

English audio:



Japanese audio:



Netflix describes the anime:

On the planet Latimer, Takeshi Kovacs must protect a tattooist while investigating the death of a yakuza boss alongside a no-nonsense CTAC.

The Japanese cast includes:

Jō Nakajima is directing the anime at Anima ( Cat Shit One: The Animated Series , Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV ), alongside newly-revealed director Yoshiyuki Okada . Yasuo Ohtagaki ( Moonlight Mile , Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt ) is designing the characters ( Netflix previously revealed a partnership with Ohtagaki and other creators in February). Ren Kikuchi ( Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV ) is the CG supervisor. MONACA is composing the music.

The series is based on Netflix 's live-action science-fiction series of the same name. The work will "explore new elements of the story mythology." Dai Sato ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eureka Seven , Cowboy Bebop , Ergo Proxy ) and Tsukasa Kondo are credited as writers for the project.

Netflix announced its partnership with Anima in March 2019.