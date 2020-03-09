News
Altered Carbon: Resleeved Anime Unveils Trailer, Japanese Cast, March 19 Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Netflix unveiled a new trailer, the Japanese cast members, more staff, and the March 19 worldwide Netflix-exclusive debut date for the Altered Carbon: Resleeved "anime feature" spinoff on Tuesday. The new trailer has two versions with English and Japanese audio.
English audio:
Japanese audio:
Netflix describes the anime:
On the planet Latimer, Takeshi Kovacs must protect a tattooist while investigating the death of a yakuza boss alongside a no-nonsense CTAC.
The Japanese cast includes:
- Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ken (Takeshi Kovacs)
- Rina Satou as Gina (Leilin Kawahara)
- Ayaka Asai as Holly Togram
- George Nakata as Ogai
- Kenji Yamauchi as Hideki Tanaseda
- Kanehira Yamamoto as Shinji
- Kōji Ishii as Genzō
Jō Nakajima is directing the anime at Anima (Cat Shit One: The Animated Series, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV), alongside newly-revealed director Yoshiyuki Okada. Yasuo Ohtagaki (Moonlight Mile, Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt) is designing the characters (Netflix previously revealed a partnership with Ohtagaki and other creators in February). Ren Kikuchi (Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV) is the CG supervisor. MONACA is composing the music.
The series is based on Netflix's live-action science-fiction series of the same name. The work will "explore new elements of the story mythology." Dai Sato (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Eureka Seven, Cowboy Bebop, Ergo Proxy) and Tsukasa Kondo are credited as writers for the project.
Netflix announced its partnership with Anima in March 2019.
