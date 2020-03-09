Naruto x Boruto Ninja Tribes Game Launches for PC in U.S., Canada, Japan

2 trailers highlight game's modes, tribes

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched the Naruto x Boruto Ninja Tribes game for PC and Mac browsers on Monday in the U.S., Canada, and Japan. The company also began streaming two trailers.

The first trailer shows the game's character progression and modes, which include Tower of Eternity, Ninja Arena, Joint Exercises, and Raids:

The second trailer highlights the tribes:

The game's one-tap team-based battles feature characters from multiple generations of the Naruto franchise . Characters include Naruto, Sakura, Sasuke, Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki. Players can use duo and trio attacks based on each unique character combination.

Naruto x Boruto Ninja Tribes is free-to-play with in-app purchases. The game will also launch for smartphones.

Crunchyroll Games is Bandai Namco 's launch partner for the browser version in North America.

Sources: Press release, Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.