Re:ZERO TV Anime's 2nd Season Delayed to July

Staff cite COVID-19 coronavirus' effect on production schedule as reason for delay

The official website of the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime revealed on Monday that the anime's second season is delayed from April to July. The staff explained that "the global issues of the COVID-19 coronavirus illness have had a big effect on the production" of the show. The staff will reveal the new start date, time, and channels at a later date.

Konomi Suzuki returns to the franchise to perform a new opening song for the second season. Singer nonoc will also return for the new ending theme song.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut , an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered on January 1 and is currently airing. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime has also inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu: Hyōketsu no Kizuna . Crunchyroll began streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow OVA in February.