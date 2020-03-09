'Sekai de Ichiban, Ore ga ◯◯' Manga Goes Back on Hiatus

Manga returned from hiatus last month

This year's seventh issue of Kodansha 's Evening magazine revealed on Tuesday that Setona Mizushiro 's Sekai de Ichiban, Ore ga ◯◯ (I'm the Most __ in the World) manga will go back on hiatus. The magazine will reveal when the manga will return when Kodansha decides on a date. The manga had returned from hiatus on February 25.

Mizushiro launched the manga in Evening in June 2016. Kodansha shipped the seventh compiled book volume last August, and the eighth volume will ship on April 23. The series is Mizushiro's first work in a magazine targeting a male demographic.

