Coachella Music Festival Delayed to October Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus Concerns

The official Twitter account for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced on Tuesday that organizer Goldenvoice has postponed the event, as well as the sister event Stagecoach Festival, due to concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Coachella will now take place on the October 9-11 and October 16-18, while Stagecoach will take place on October 23-25, with all purchased tickets still valid for the new dates. The event will also notify those who purchased a ticket if they wish to refund their ticket.

Coachella was previously scheduled to take place on April 10-12 and April 17-19 in Southern California. Renowned Vocaloid icon Hatsune Miku was slated to perform on in the festival on April 10 and 17, while singer Kyary Pamyu Pamyu was slated to perform on April 12 and 19. Stagecoach was previously scheduled for April 24-26.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Coachella Valley in California. The festival showcases popular and established musical artists along with emerging artists across a broad variety of music genres.

The first reported cases of COVID-19 were in Wuhan, China in December, and then the disease began to spread in varying rates and intensities across many parts of the globe through incubation in human hosts. The WHO declared a world health emergency on January 30. As of Tuesday, the WHO reported that there are 113,702 infected individuals worldwide, with 80,924 of them in China. 3,140 individuals have died from the disease in China, and 872 have died outside China. The WHO raised its global risk assessment over the virus from "high" to "very high" on February 28.

Sources: Coachella Twitter account, Variety