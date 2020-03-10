Ghostly Things Manga Ends in April

Manga launched in February 2018

Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website revealed on Tuesday that Ushio Shirotori 's Ghostly Things ( Ayashi Koto Gatari ) manga will end on April 10. The website posted the first part of the final chapter on Tuesday.

The manga launched on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in February 2018. Mag Garden published the second compiled volume in April 2019.

Seven Seas describes the manga's story:

High school student Takahara Yachiho has just moved into a notoriously haunted house on the outskirts of town. With only her cat Fuku-chan for company, Yachiho is disturbed by strange sounds and happenings...until the day she comes across a small passage leading to a hidden lower floor. There she discovers spirits of all shapes and sizes, guided by the tiny supernatural “manager” Moro. If Yachiho is to call this place home, she'll have to deal with its ghostly denizens--and find a mysterious book that may be the key to locating her missing mother.

Seven Seas published the first volume in English for print and digital release on October 1, and it will release the second volume on April 14.

Source: Mag Comi