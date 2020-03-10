Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record VR Game Announced for Fiscal Year 2020

Wildman announced on Tuesday that it is developing the Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record (tentative title) "VR dramatic shooter" game for release in Japanese fiscal year 2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021). The new game will feature stages that debuted in the Panzer Dragoon , Panzer Dragoon Zwei , and Panzer Dragoon Saga games for Sega Saturn.

The completely new work optimized for VR headsets will feature new first-person graphics. Players will be able to use a VR controller as a handgun for the dragon rider. Wildman will announce the game's stages and platforms in the future.

Panzer Dragoon : Remake ⁠— Sega and Polish game developer and publisher Forever Entertainment's remake of Sega 's Panzer Dragoon game ⁠— will join Google 's Stadia gaming service. The game is also scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this winter.

Panzer Dragoon : Remake will be a "refreshed" version of the original game with new graphics and other modifications. Forever Entertainment is also developing a remake of Panzer Dragoon II Zwei .

Sega 's original Panzer Dragoon game launched for Sega Saturn in 1995. The game then launched for PC in 1997 and received a PlayStation 2 port in 2006. The prequel game Panzer Dragoon II Zwei debuted for Sega Saturn in 1996. Panzer Dragoon Saga then launched for Sega Saturn in 1998. The most recent installment in the game series, Panzer Dragoon Orta , launched for Xbox in 2002.

The original game inspired the Panzer Dragoon OAV in 1996. ADV Films released the OVA on VHS.

Sources: Cision, PR Times, Wildman's Twitter account via Hachima Kikō