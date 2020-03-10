Sentai Filmworks Licenses Non Non Biyori Vacation Anime Film

Film about manga's "Okinawa Trip Arc" opened in Japan in August 2018

Sentai Filmworks announced on Tuesday that it has licensed Non Non Biyori Movie: Vacation, the anime film of Atto 's Non Non Biyori manga, for home video and digital release in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., Ireland, and South Africa.

Sentai Filmworks describes the film:

Summer vacation might be coming to a close, but the adorable cast of Non Non Biyori is headed to Okinawa for some fun in the sun and a visit to the beach! The students of the super rural Asahigaoka branch school, all five of them, are eager to end their summer on a high note, making new friends and going on new adventures with the unbridled joy and adorable antics they're known for.

The Non Non Biyori Vacation film opened in August 2018 in Japan in 27 theaters. The film eventually had a wider release in September 2018, opening in 71 theaters in 41 prefectures. The film topped the mini-theater rankings chart in Japan in its first two weekends at the box office.

The main cast and staff returned from the previous two television anime seasons for the film. nano.RIPE returned for the film's opening theme song "Ao no Rakugaki." Kotori Koiwai , Rie Murakawa , Ayane Sakura , and Kana Asumi performed the ending theme song "Omoide" (Memories) as their respective characters. The film tells the story of the "Okinawa Trip Arc" from Atto 's original manga.

The manga takes place in the countryside, where the nearest bookstore is 20 minutes away by bicycle, a certain "Ju_p" magazine comes out on Wednesdays instead of Mondays, and the video rental store is 10 stations away. Hotaru Ichijō transfers from Tokyo to this school and readjusts to the slow life in the country. Her fellow schoolmates are Natsumi, Komari, Renge, and Komari's big brother Suguru in the third year of middle school.

Atto 's Non Non Biyori manga inspired two television seasons and two original anime DVDs . The first television series from director Shinya Kawatsura and anime studio SILVER LINK ( WATAMOTE , Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts ) premiered in 2013, while the second season premiered in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed both television seasons as they aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks licensed and released both series for North American digital and home video release.

The anime is getting a third television season.

Source: Press release